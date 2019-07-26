Now a member of the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard looks back on everything the Raptors and the city of Toronto did for him

Published 2:47 PM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kawhi Leonard had nothing but gratitude for the Toronto Raptors and the city that embraced him as one of their own, and he delivered his thanks the "Fun Guy" way.

"I want to thank the Toronto Raptors fans. I don't have social media so I'm not able to put out a paragraph or whatever," Leonard said as he drew laughter when he was officially welcomed as a new member of the Los Angeles Clippers.



"But like I was going to say, thanks to Toronto, the city, the country. It was a great, amazing season, best parade ever."



"Thanks to the doctors for delivering my baby, my baby boy. He's 3 months now, still healthy."



"Also just want to thank the city as far as the restaurants. You know, giving out that 'Kawhi-and-dine' throughout the playoffs. Took advantage of that."



Leonard had arguably the most productive one-and-done season in the NBA, leading the Raptors to their maiden title on the way to claiming his second Finals Most Valuable Player plum.

His success, though, with the Raptors did not prevent him from leaving as he signed with the Clippers to form a deadly tandem with Paul George.

But that does not mean Leonard will be cutting ties with everyone he formed a bond with in the entire Raptors organization.

"The players, they already know what's up – text, Facetime me, we'll talk. Coaching staff as well. The whole organization, really, just thank the whole city. Thank you." – Rappler.com