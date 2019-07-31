CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers agree to $100M extension
LOS ANGELES, USA – The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a three-year, $100 million NBA contract extension with guard CJ McCollum, US media reported Tuesday, July 30.
ESPN, citing McCollum's agent, reported the deal, and the player himself responded Tuesday to congratulatory tweets from teammate Jusuf Nurkic and other NBA players.
McCollum, who would have become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-2021 season, instead looks set to stay in Portland for 5 seasons.
McCollum played a key role in the Blazers' Western Conference semifinal victory over the Denver Nuggets, scoring 37 points in Game 7 to help Portland reach the conference finals.
The Trail Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors, but will be aiming to contend again in the upcoming season after locking up both McCollum and Damian Lillard.
The Blazers have inked Lillard to a four-year, $196 million extension. – Rappler.com
