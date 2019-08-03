New Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, fresh off a title run with the Raptors, gets to face LeBron James’ retooled Lakers in the highly anticipated LA battle

Published 9:58 AM, August 03, 2019

FACE-OFF. The LeBron James-Kawhi Leonard showdown headlines the blockbuster holiday duels. Photos by Gregory Shamus and Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK, USA – A showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, featuring LeBron James against Kawhi Leonard, will be this year's banner NBA Christmas game, ESPN reported Friday, August 2.

Citing league sources, the sports network's website reported the annual holiday slate with the battle of Staples Center tenants the biggest matchup.

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James and new teammate Anthony Davis will lead the Lakers against reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Clippers as the NBA's premier pairs display their skills.

For James, it would be a 14th Christmas appearance, two shy of Kobe Bryant's all-time record. James has scored 338 points on the holiday, trailing only Bryant's 395 and Oscar Robertson's 377.

Other Christmas matchups, according to the report, find the New Orleans Pelicans at Denver, Boston at reigning NBA champion Toronto, Houston at Golden State and Milwaukee at Philadelphia.

It would be the first Christmas appearance for Toronto since 2001.

NBA scoring champion James Harden and new teammate Russell Westbrook would lead Houston into a visit to the Stephen Curry-powered Warriors in their new arena.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would lead Milwaukee against a Sixers' squad led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. – Rappler.com