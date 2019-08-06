Vince Carter becomes the 1st NBA player to see action in 22 seasons

Published 3:44 PM, August 06, 2019

LOVE FOR THE GAME. Vince Carter might end his 22-year-old NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks. File photo by Rob Carr/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – NBA living legend Vince Carter will give basketball one last go as he signs a one-year deal back with the up-and-coming Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Once he plays his first game back with Atlanta, the 42-year-old Carter will start an NBA record 22nd season, surpassing Hall of Famer Robert Parish, eight-team journeyman Kevin Willis, and future Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki.

If previous reports hold up, the 2019-2020 season will likely be the last of Carter’s illustrious career.

The 8-time All-Star and 2000 Slam Dunk Champion was linked by fans to a handful of contending teams, including a return to the Toronto Raptors, in the hope that he will finally get his first NBA championship.

However, Carter has ultimately decided to run it back with the rebuilding Hawks, who are currently honing bright prospects such as athletic big man John Collins and streaky sniper Trae Young. When Carter was drafted in 1998, Collins was just 9 months old and Young wasn’t even born.

In just his second season in the league, Collins averaged 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds while Young debuted as a Rookie of the Year finalist with norms of 19.1 points and 8.1 assists.

Meanwhile, the veteran Carter averaged a respectable 7.4 points on 39% shooting from three in just 17.5 minutes a game. Despite a few bright spots, the Hawks still limped to a 29-53 record, good for 12th place in the weakened Eastern Conference. – Rappler.com