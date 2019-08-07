LeBron James takes a swipe at the NCAA for issuing stringent requirements for agents wishing to represent players who want to test the NBA draft waters

Published 6:08 PM, August 07, 2019

TAKING SIDES. LeBron James sides with his agent Rich Paul, who doesn't meet the NCAA’s new requirements. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES, USA – The NCAA has issued stringent certification requirements for agents wishing to represent US collegiate basketball players who want to test the NBA draft waters.

The governing body of US collegiate sport issued a memo to agents on Monday, August 5, and posted the certification requirements on its website on Tuesday.

The requirement for a bachelor's degree saw the criteria quickly dubbed the "Rich Paul Rule" – a reference to the agent of NBA superstar LeBron James, who doesn't have a college degree.

James took a swipe at the NCAA on social media, tweeting "#TheRichPaulRule" before a subsequent post packed with laughing emojis that read: "Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD and Scared. Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry."

Paul, founder of the Klutch Sports Group, also represents NBA stars Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green, among others.

But he wouldn't meet the criteria to offer guidance to collegiate players interested in exploring their NBA draft options while remaining eligible to return to collegiate basketball.

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD and Scared . Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 6, 2019

The criteria also include National Basketball Players Association agent's certification for at least 3 consecutive years, professional liability insurance and completion of an in-person exam that will be offered at the NCAA office in Indianapolis in November.

Agents also will need to fill out an application and have a background check.

"Men's basketball student-athletes who are considering careers in professional basketball but who may want to return to school are only permitted to accept permissible agent services from NCAA-certified agents with a signed agent agreement," the NCAA said. – Rappler.com