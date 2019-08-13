The stance of several critics, including LeBron James, results to the NCAA backtracking on its college degree requirement for agents

Published 4:28 PM, August 13, 2019

INFLUENTIAL. LeBron James criticizes the NCAA for its stringent rules on player agents. File photo from Twitter (@NBA)

LOS ANGELES, USA – The NCAA amended its new agent certification requirements on Monday, August 12, dropping a controversial demand that those seeking to represent student-athletes have a bachelor's degree.

The governing body of US collegiate sport was widely criticized for the college degree requirement announced last week.

It was swiftly dubbed the "Rich Paul Rule" in reference to the agent of NBA superstar LeBron James, who doesn't have a college degree.

Paul, founder of the Klutch Sports Group, also represents Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green, among others.

On Monday, the NCAA said it would certify agents who "have a bachelor's degree and/or are currently certified and in good standing with the National Basketball Players Association."

The NCAA has issued the guidelines as it prepares to allow collegiate players to seek professional representation to explore their NBA draft options without losing their college eligibility.

In the past, players who hired agents forfeited their college eligibility, but an independent commission on college basketball last year recommended student athletes be given access to agents. – Rappler.com