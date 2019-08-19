Filipino named All-Star MVP in Basketball Without Borders Asia
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Harold Alarcon emerged as the Most Valuable Player in the All-Star Game of Basketball Without Borders Asia in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, August 17.
Alarcon helped steer the East All-Stars to a 42-37 victory over the West All-Stars to beat out his 7 teammates for the special award.
Other Filipinos in the event, which was supervised by the NBA and FIBA, were Joshua Lazaro and Florence Jil Talas.
There were a total of 64 players from 18 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific who competed, with South Korea's Junseok Yeo and Australia's Georgia Woolley named boys and girls camp MVP, respectively. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.