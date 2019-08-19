Harold Alarcon helps steer the East All-Stars to a win over the West All-Stars to beat out his 7 teammates for the special award

Published 4:52 PM, August 19, 2019

RISING STAR. Harold Alarcon impresses in Basketball Without Borders Asia. Photo from NBA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Harold Alarcon emerged as the Most Valuable Player in the All-Star Game of Basketball Without Borders Asia in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, August 17.

Alarcon helped steer the East All-Stars to a 42-37 victory over the West All-Stars to beat out his 7 teammates for the special award.

Other Filipinos in the event, which was supervised by the NBA and FIBA, were Joshua Lazaro and Florence Jil Talas.

There were a total of 64 players from 18 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific who competed, with South Korea's Junseok Yeo and Australia's Georgia Woolley named boys and girls camp MVP, respectively. – Rappler.com