Despite talks that Dwight Howard has always been a negative presence in the locker room, the Lakers want the eight-time NBA All-Star on board

Published 8:15 AM, August 24, 2019

COMEBACK. Dwight Howards returns to the Lakers after 6 years to fill the void left by the injured DeMarcus Cousins. Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES, USA – Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal after being bought out of his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, multiple reports said Friday, August 23.

Howard, 33, agreed terms with the Lakers after meeting with team management on Thursday following a workout with players and coaches.

ESPN reported that Howard's one-year deal was non-guaranteed.

It will mark Howard's second stint with the Lakers following a season with the team in 2012-2013.

The Lakers will be Howard's fourth team since he left the Atlanta Hawks in 2016.

A towering 6-foot-11 center, Howard has been signed to fill the gap created by the injury to the Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins.

Although Howard's natural talent has never been questioned, he has been dogged by controversy throughout his career and has struggled to shake off the reputation of being a disruptive locker room influence.

Former NBA player Brendan Haywood said Howard had been a negative presence during a brief stint with the Charlotte Hornets.

"People I talked to behind the scenes, guys were just sick and tired of his act," Haywood said in an interview last year. "The locker room hated Dwight Howard." – Rappler.com