EMBATTLED. A leaked audio tape puts DeMarcus Cousins in hot water. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Injured Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins again made the headlines after he allegedly threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend for not allowing their son to attend his wedding, TMZ Sports leaked on Tuesday, August 27 (Wednesday, August 28, Philippine time).

In a video acquired last August 23 by the media outlet, a man identified as Cousins could be heard talking to Christy West, Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, about seeing his son.

“I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man on the phone said. “Can I have my son here, please?"

When West quickly denied, the man snapped, saying “I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your fucking head."

If the man is eventually proven to be Cousins, this would be just another huge blow in a long list of mishaps for the embattled big man.

The 29-year-old center is currently out of commission after suffering a left ACL tear during a Las Vegas workout mere months before the new NBA season tips off.

Prior to that injury, Cousins had just recovered from a torn left quadriceps and a torn left Achilles with the Golden State Warriors. He has since been replaced by former Laker big man Dwight Howard in the revamped lineup bannered by All-Stars LeBron James and his former University of Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis.

Earlier reports, however, did not state why West refused to let her son attend Cousins’ wedding if indeed the man talking on the phone was the former All-Star. Nevertheless, West has reportedly filed a restraining order against Cousins, as reported by the New York Post citing TMZ.

West also claimed that Cousins previously choked her according to TMZ, but additional details were not made available.

Cousins lightened up a difficult off-season by marrying his longtime girlfriend Morgan Lang just two days prior to this new revelation. Matching West’s narrative, their 7-year-old son Amir was not in attendance.

Lakers probing Cousins 'threat' claim

The Lakers said Tuesday they were investigating the report and Cousins could potentially face disciplinary action.

West has given a statement to the Mobile Police Department in Alabama, which has confirmed that it’s investigating the allegations, TMZ reported.

Mobile Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the complaint.

The Lakers issued a separate statement on Tuesday warning they were viewing the allegations "seriously."

"We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously," the Lakers said.

"We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."

Cousins, 29, signed a one-year contract with the Lakers on July 6 but his latest injury means he faces an indefinite period on the sidelines. – With a report from Agence France-Presse