Nets forward Chandler issued 25-game doping suspension
NEW YORK, USA – Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Thursday, August 29, after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug Ipamorelin, the league announced.
The violation of the NBA and NBA Players Association anti-drug program involved a growth hormone drug.
Chandler's ban will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and physically able to play. He was limited last season by a hamstring injury.
Chandler signed a one-year contract with the Nets last month, joining the club whose major off-season additions were injured superstar Kevin Durant and former Boston and Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving.
The 32-year-old American was selected 23rd overall by New York in the 2007 NBA Draft and is preparing to start his 12th NBA campaign.
After nearly 4 seasons with the Knicks, Chandler was traded to Denver in 2011. During a lockout later that year, Chandler went to China and played for the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions.
Chandler returned to the NBA and played 6 seasons in Denver before seeing time with Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
He has career averages of 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.