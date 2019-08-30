NEW YORK, USA – Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Thursday, August 29, after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug Ipamorelin, the league announced.

The violation of the NBA and NBA Players Association anti-drug program involved a growth hormone drug.

Chandler's ban will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and physically able to play. He was limited last season by a hamstring injury.

Chandler signed a one-year contract with the Nets last month, joining the club whose major off-season additions were injured superstar Kevin Durant and former Boston and Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving.

The 32-year-old American was selected 23rd overall by New York in the 2007 NBA Draft and is preparing to start his 12th NBA campaign.

After nearly 4 seasons with the Knicks, Chandler was traded to Denver in 2011. During a lockout later that year, Chandler went to China and played for the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions.

Chandler returned to the NBA and played 6 seasons in Denver before seeing time with Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

He has career averages of 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game. – Rappler.com