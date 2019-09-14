LOS ANGELES, USA – Former Golden State Warriors star Shaun Livingston announced his retirement on Friday, September 13 calling time on a 15-year career that included 3 NBA championships.

Livingston, who turned 34 on Wednesday, announced his retirement in a lengthy post on Instagram, paying tribute to friends and family who had helped him through his career.

"After 15 years in the NBA, I'm excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath," Livingston wrote. "Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams."

Livingston, who was released by the Warriors in July after winning championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018, started his career with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2004 after being chosen with the fourth pick of the draft.

His career was almost permanently derailed by a horrific knee injury in 2007 which left him needing months of rehabilitation before he could walk properly again.

Livingston referenced his journey back from injury in his announcement on Friday.

"I wasn't supposed to be here," he wrote. "Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. 'The injury' gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn't be defined by my circumstances," he said.

"With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered."

Livingston arrived at the Warriors in 2014 after spells with the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

He played a key role off the bench in the Warriors' 3 championships, but was less influential last season.

