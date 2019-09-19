LOS ANGELES, USA – A 1992 US Olympic 'Dream Team' jersey worn by Magic Johnson and memorabilia from former New York Knicks coach Red Holzman are among items available in an online auction that began Wednesday, September 18.

SCP Auctions launched the bidding process for several items from NBA legends and Major League Baseball greats in the auction, which runs until September 28.

The item expected to receive the biggest bids is the blue USA jersey No. 15 worn by Johnson as a member of the first US Olympic collection of NBA stars, which rolled unbeaten through the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Johnson had retired from the NBA after revealing he had contracted the HIV virus and played in the 1992 NBA All-Star Game and at Barcelona.

The jersey was photo-matched to Johnson's appearance in an Olympic quarterfinal contest against Puerto Rico, which the Americans won 115-77.

The auction also features game-worn jerseys belonging to baseball greats Willie Mays and Ernie Banks.

The Banks jersey is a gray Chicago Cubs road uniform top from the 1969 season while the 1968 Mays jersey from the San Francisco Giants in a home uniform shirt.

Holzman, who died in 1998 at age 78, coached the New York Knicks to their only two NBA titles in 1970 and 1973.

Among his items now available is a 1970 NBA championship ring, his Hall of Fame induction ring, his 1970 NBA Coach of the Year trophy and the nets used in the clinching games of both NBA Finals won by the Knicks.

Other items include a bat used by former New York Yankees star Lou Gehrig, a 1957 contract signed by Yankees legend Mickey Mantle and a 1936 Winter Olympic ice hockey gold medal belonging to British goaltender Jimmy Foster. – Rappler.com