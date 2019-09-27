LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will be sidelined indefinitely while recovering from a left foot injury, the NBA club announced Friday, September 27.

Kuzma, who averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds a game last season for the Lakers, was hurt while he was with the United States team in the run-up to the World Championships in China.

Kuzma was the last player dropped from the squad in August due to the injury.

The 24-year-old American is still rehabilitating and has not been cleared for full practice or game participation as the Lakers prepare to open training camp on Saturday.

Doctors are scheduled to give Kuzma an MRI exam when the Lakers return from playing preseason games next month in China.

The Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets on October 10 in Shanghai and October 12 in Shenzhen before playing the Los Angeles Clippers on October 22, the opening night of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Teenage rookie guard Talen Horton-Tucker will also miss the first 3 weeks of Lakers training camp with a stress reaction in his right foot. His status, like that of Kuzma, will be updated once the Lakers return from China.

Another American rookie, forward Jordan Caroline underwent surgery on the fifth metatarsal bone of his left foot on September 6 and will be out 10 to 12 weeks. – Rappler.com