MANILA, Philippines – Cignal TV and SKY submitted a joint bid to broadcast NBA content after former partner Solar Entertainment terminated the airing of NBA Premium and Basketball TV (BTV) on all pay TV and local channels nationwide starting Tuesday, October 1.

"With the common goal of delivering NBA content to Filipinos, Cignal and Sky are

currently in joint negotiations with the NBA. We have submitted an offer to the

NBA for the continued carriage of the games and are awaiting a response," Cignal said in an advisory posted on Tuesday.

Solar Entertainment announced last week that it will cease the operations of BTV and NBA Premium as its contract to air NBA games expired on Monday, September 30.

For now, Filipino fans can continue streaming NBA content with the NBA League Pass. – Rappler.com