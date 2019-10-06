MANILA, Philippines – Anthony Davis' Lakers debut was worth the hype after all as he led purple and gold past the Golden State Warriors, 123-101, in their NBA preseason opener on Saturday, October 5 (Sunday, October 6, Philippine time) at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Davis impressed with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, while partnering with LeBron James, who scored 18 points and tallied 8 assists and 3 boards.

Also debuting for the Lakers was Troy Daniels, who racked up 14 points to help the visiting team trounce the 2017 and 2018 NBA champions.

The Lakers proved too much for Warriors star Steph Curry, who led his depleted team with 18 points to go with 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Warriors closed in on the Lakers at the end of the first half as Curry's efforts cut the deficit to 8 points, 51-59.

But the Lakers managed to lock down the Warriors in the 3rd quarter that was crucial in stretching the lead to 20 points before heading into the final frame, 91-71.

Dwight Howard reinforced the squad in the second half and chipped in 9 points and 9 rebounds to mark the 33-year-old's return to the Lakers. – Rappler.com