NEW YORK, USA – NBA star rookie Zion Williamson is expected to miss a span of weeks at the start of the season with a sore right knee, according to multiple reports on Friday, October 18.

The New Orleans Pelicans newcomer, the top pick in NBA Draft, has already been benched in their final pre-season contest Friday against the New York Knicks, with ESPN and the New Orleans Times-Picayune newspaper saying more details will be known after the 19-year-old forward is examined over the next day or two.

New Orleans will play in the opening game of the new NBA season against defending champions Toronto Raptors, with Williamson's NBA debut expected to be a star attraction.

Instead, it isbeing put on hold after a smashing pre-season run in which Williamson averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a game in 4 appearances for the Pelicans.

The reports say a major injury has been ruled out but the team wants to be cautious to ensure plenty of time for the teen star to recover.

Williamson did not travel with the team to New York, staying in New Orleans to undergo evaluations and tests on his right knee over the next two days.

"He's not dead, guys," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters on Friday, adding Williamson is in good spirits after apparently suffering the injury against San Antonio last Sunday.

Williamson scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 123-114 victory over San Antonio.

In the Vegas Summer League, Williamson played only 9 minutes after bumping knees with another player but made a full recovery.

Williamson also sprained his knee in his season at Duke University when his shoe came apart during a game. – Rappler.com