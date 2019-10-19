MANILA, Philippines – The NBA season is just around the corner, which means that the questions that have piled up during a rollercoaster offseason are bound to be answered.

Will the Golden State Warriors remain title contenders without Kevin Durant? Can LeBron James lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the Promised Land after linking up with Anthony Davis?

Will top draft pick Zion Williamson live up to the hype? Do the Toronto Raptors have what it takes to defend their throne?

Watch the video above for the top 5 storylines in the upcoming NBA season. – Rappler.com