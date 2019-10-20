HOUSTON, USA – Jose Altuve hit a two-run walk off homer to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-4 win Saturday, October 19 (Sunday, October 20, Philippine time) over the New York Yankees and punch their ticket to the World Series for the second time in 3 years.

Altuve's dramatic blast with two outs in the bottom of the 9th came after the Yankees DJ LeMahieu had tied the contest with a home run in the top half of the inning.

His performance was backed up by superb defense from outfielders Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley, who made game saving diving catches in back-to-back late innings for the Astros to clinch the AL Championship series in 6 games.

The Astros, who captured the World Series title in 2017, will host the upstart Washington Nationals in the championship series starting Tuesday.

Altuve's homer travelled 407 feet to left field and scored teammate George Springer, who walked to start Houston's half of the inning.

Reddick made a clutch diving catch in the top of the 6th off the bat of Brett Gardner to preserve the Astros' lead with the Yankees runners in scoring position.

Not to be outdone, Brantley made a similar diving catch in right field but he had the gumption to throw a laser to first base to catch New York baserunner Aaron Judge for the double play to end the top of the 7th inning.

Yuli Gurriel smashed a three-run homer in the 1st inning to open the scoring and the Astros also turned a double play to end the top half of the 8th inning and preserve a two-run lead.

Houston starter Brad Peacock pitched 1 2/3 innings giving up two hits and one run before the relievers took over. The bullpen kept New York in check until LeMahieu tied it in the 9th with a two-run homer to right field.

Yankees starting pitcher Chad Green lasted just one inning after he surrendered the home run to Gurriel. Green allowed two hits and three runs and walked one.

First baseman LeMahieu won a 10-pitch confrontation, which included fouling off four two-strike pitches.

When Astros closer Roberto Osuna left a pitch over the middle of the plate, LeMahieu drilled it 351 feet the opposite way just over the right field fence for a game-tying home run that silenced the crowd.