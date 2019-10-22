MANILA, Philippines – NBA Philippines announced on Tuesday, October 22, it will be broadcasting select games for free on Facebook Watch and Twitter as the 2019-2020 season opens.

From October 23 to October 29, NBA Philippines will be showing one game per day during tip-off week, then will continue broadcasting one game every Monday and Thursday from October 31 onwards.

On the opening day, NBA fans can catch the much-awaited Battle for Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers at 10:30am.

We're starting the season with a BANG with these exciting matchups! Catch your favorite NBA teams on opening week by watching the games LIVE on Twitter for FREE! For more games, subscribe to NBA League Pass! #NBATipOff19 pic.twitter.com/vTwEesIMRm — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) October 22, 2019

To watch all the games, the NBA League Pass will once again provide fans with the most comprehensive live and on-demand access to a complete season of NBA games in high-definition with live stats and multiple viewing options, including the NBA Mobile View, which delivers a closer shot of the action optimized for viewing on mobile phones, tablets and connected devices.

Exclusive NBA TV programming headlined by flagship show NBA Gametime will also be featured in the League Pass package.

The NBA offers the League Pass, Team Choice, and 3-Game Choice packages in annual and monthly pricing options for fans starting as low as P100, while weekly pricing is offered for the League Pass package.

New users will be provided with a 7-day rolling free trial valid from tip-off until the end of the regular season.

Team Choice is available for all 30 teams, giving fans the option to follow one team and watch their favorite players throughout the season, while the new 3-Game Choice enables users to watch up to 3 games of their choice per month. – Rappler.com

