LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley got fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday, October 23 (Thursday, October 24, Philippine time) for hurling the ball into the stands at the finish of his team's season-opening victory Tuesday.

Beverley was standing next to a referee after the Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-102, at Staples Center.

But instead of handing the official the ball after the final seconds expired, Beverley hurled the ball a considerable distance into the spectator area.

The fine on Beverley marked the first fine or punishment of any sort imposed by the league following the start of the 2019-2020 campaign.

The 31-year-old American had 10 rebounds and 6 assists for the Clippers despite a 1-for-7 shooting performance for 2 points against the Lakers.

Beverley played in Ukraine, Greece and Russia after college before joining the Houston Rockets in 2013 and spending 4 seasons with the club before being traded to the Clippers as part of a deal that brought Chris Paul to the Rockets. – Rappler.com