NEW YORK, USA – Salt Lake City was named Wednesday, October 23 (Thursday, October 24, Philippine time) as host of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, returning to the home of the Utah Jazz exactly 30 years after it last hosted the event.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Jazz, on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Salt Lake City has played host to the NBA Finals as well as the 2002 Winter Olympics.

"Along with a rich basketball tradition, Salt Lake City has proven to be a world-class destination for large-scale events and sports competitions," Silver said.

In the 1993 All-Star Game hosted by Salt Lake City, the Western Conference beat the East, 135-132, in overtime with Utah Jazz teammates Karl Malone and John Stockton becoming the first duo from one team to share the All-Star Most Valuable Player award.

Malone led the West with 28 points, while Stockton delivered 9 points and 15 assists. San Antonio's David Robinson scored 21 points while Chicago's Michael Jordan netted a game-high 30 points in a losing cause and Orlando rookie Shaquille O'Neal made his first All-Star appearance.

Salt Lake City also hosted the 1973 American Basketball Association All-Star Game, which featured future NBA legend Julius Erving. – Rappler.com