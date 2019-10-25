NEW YORK, USA – Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been suspended 25 games after testing positive for a banned diuretic, the league said Thursday, October 24 (Friday, October 25, Philippine time).

The brief statement from the NBA did not detail when the 2018 No. 1 overall pick tested positive, but said his suspension would begin with the Suns' game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

ESPN, citing league sources, reported that the NBA Players Association plans to file arbitration papers in the belief that there is a case to have the penalty reduced or rescinded based on their collective bargaining agreement's provision of "unintentional ingestion."

Ayton, a 21-year-old from the Bahamas, averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds as a rookie.

He had 18 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday in the Suns' season-opening home victory over the Sacramento Kings. – Rappler.com