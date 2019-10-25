ATHENS, Greece – For Giannis Antetokounmpo, hearing people mentioning that he is the current NBA MVP is not to his liking – he wants to achieve so much more in the sport.

"I don't like to hear that all the time. I am a man fighting for food, for his position. That's what I learned since I was a little kid, fighting every day, that was and is my life," he said in an interview with the Greek sports website contra.gr.

The 24-year-old forward admitted that many elements of his game need improvement, "like my shooting and my dribbling. I'm still at 60 to 70 percent of my potential."

Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents, has been a three-time NBA All-Star selection for the Milwaukee Bucks, who he joined in 2013 after one year with Greek side Filathlitikos.

He trained with the men's and sometimes even with the women's team at Filathlitikos.

"I spent all day on the court. Many times I even slept there, on a blue mattress," Antetokounmpo said, who grew up in poverty.

His commitment to the goal of becoming one of the best basketball players of all time remains unchanged.

"For me, it's not only a matter of winning or losing. What I also think about is that I want to be one of the top players that have ever played the game," Antetokounmpo said.

"Even if I have given my best performance, I can never rest. I have reached this point because I am extremely competitive."

The other target that he has set for this season is winning the championship with the Bucks.

"I'm closing in on the seventh season in Milwaukee. My goal this year is to win the championship with the Bucks, which is something that requires a lot of work," he said. – Rappler.com