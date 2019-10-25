LOS ANGELES, USA – In a battle featuring the last 3 NBA Most Valuable Players, it was reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who emerged the winner.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo notched the first triple-double of the season to propel the Bucks to a 117-111 victory in Houston Thursday, October 24 (Friday, October 25, Philippine time) spoiling the debut of newly formed Rockets star duo James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The Rockets, who brought in 2017 MVP Westbrook in the offseason to play alongside their 2018 MVP Harden, just couldn’t overcome the Greek sensation's incredible showing and both superstars took the blame.

“I didn’t play well offensively the entire night,” said Harden, who owed his 19 points more to his perfect 14-of-14 finish at the free-throw line than his 2-of-13 shooting. He also had 7 rebounds and 14 assists.

“I’ve got to do a better job of helping him (Harden) out,” said Westbrook, who finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists. “Especially when teams we’re playing are guarding him like that.”

Antetokounmpo amassed a triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, scoring 20 points in the second half to help the Bucks rally from a 16-point third-quarter deficit.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough and that’s what it was,” said Harden. – With a report from Agence France-Presse