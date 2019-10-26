LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost their season-opener to their upstart cross-town rivals the Clippers, bounced back with a 95-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA on Friday, October 25 (Saturday, October 26, Philippine time).

James scored 32 points with 10 assists and 7 rebounds and Anthony Davis scored 21 points with 7 rebounds.

Davis also blocked 5 shots as the revamped Lakers delivered an impressive defensive performance.

"The more we can defend like this, the easier it'll be for us," said Davis after the Lakers harried the Jazz into 23 turnovers that yielded 22 Los Angeles points.

"That's who we are," James said of the defensive effort. "We want to be that every single night, being able to hold teams under their averages."

LeBron James drops 32 points and 10 dimes to lead the Lakers’ win over the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/XiqYBDQp31 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 26, 2019

James scored 12 points in the 3rd quarter and the Lakers led by 19 heading into the final frame – when they stretched the advantage to as many as 22.

"He just was locked in," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James, "especially in the second half."

Anthony Davis puts up 21 points and 5 blocks in his debut on the Lakers’ home floor. pic.twitter.com/3LcEox5F1Q — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 26, 2019

– Rappler.com