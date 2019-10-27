LOS ANGELES, USA – Russell Westbrook posted his second straight triple double since joining Houston to lead the Rockets to a 126-123 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA on Saturday, October 26 (Sunday, October 27, Philippine time).

Westbrook recorded his 139th career triple-double to pass Magic Johnson for second on the all-time list, behind only Oscar Robertson's 181.

Westbrook had 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and James Harden had a poor shooting night but still managed 29 points.

"I know nowadays getting a triple-double seems normal, but I take a lot of pride (in it)," Westbrook said. "For me, that's a great accomplishment. Now, I'm able to be in the history books."

RT FOR WESTBROOK!



Triple-Double

28 points / 10 rebounds / 13 assists

Passes Magic Johnson for 2nd most triple-double in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/NwzgmIuScd — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 27, 2019

– Rappler.com