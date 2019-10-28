NEW YORK, USA – Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $10,000 by the NBA on Sunday, October 27, for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, the league announced.

The incident took place at the end of the Suns' 108-107 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Oubre scored 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting against the Nuggets but fouled out of the contest 23 seconds into overtime.

"We showed a lot of maturity fighting through adversity," Oubre said after the game. "We came up short but I'm just happy that we didn't quit.

He scored 20 points on Saturday in the Suns' 130-122 home victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Clippers, leaving both clubs 2-1.

Oubre played more than 3 NBA seasons with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Suns last December.

After the trade, he averaged career highs of 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocked shots a game.

He signed a two-year contract extension worth $30 million with the Suns in July. – Rappler.com