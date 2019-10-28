MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers powered through their second straight victory in the NBA following a 120-101 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, October 27 (Monday, October 28, Philippine time).

Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis showed the way anew as the Lakers improved to 2-1 in the Western Conference after opening their season with a 10-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks, James churned out 20 points, 12 assists, and 6 rebounds, while 4 others breached double figures in the win that saw the Lakers pullaway in the payoff period.

The Hornets were still in striking distance through 3 quarter, 80-87, but they were outscored 21-33 in the final frame.

Dwight Howard added 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks for the Lakers, Quinn Cook had 12 points and 8 assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was limited to a single points in his first two games, wound up with 10 points.

Javale McGee chipped in another 10 points in the victory.

Miles Bridges topscored for the Hornets, who dropped to 1-2, with 23 points and 6 rebounds as Cody Zeller and Terry Rozier each had 19 points in the losing effort. – Rappler.com