MANILA, Philippines – James Harden racked up 40 points to help the Rockets deny Oklahoma's fourth quarter comeback, 116-112, on Monday, October 28 (Tuesday, October 29, Philippine time), in front of their home crowd at the Toyota Center.

Russell Westbrook also recorded a win over his former team this season as he chipped in a double-double of 21 points and 12 assists.

Westbrook tallied a career total of 6,918 dimes that allowed him to move up to 20th on the NBA all-time assists list.

Entering the second half down by 10, 52-62, the Rockets dropped 39 points in the 3rd quarter alone to take a double digit lead over the Thunder, 91-80.

Dennis Schröder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 22 points apiece to lead the Thunder while Chris Paul scored 15 points. – Rappler.com