MANILA, Philippines – Kawhi Leonard registered a dominant double-double outing as the Los Angeles Clippers toppled the San Antonio Spurs, 103-97, on Thursday, October 31 (Friday, November 1, Philippine time.)

Coming off a one-game absence after sitting out against the Utah Jazz due to load management, Leonard delivered 38 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 steals to propel the Clippers to a 4-2 card in the young NBA season.

Los Angeles' starting unit struggled on the offense end except for Leonard, but their bench mob compensated for it with Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams providing sufficient help off the bench.

Harrell finished with 24 points and 4 rebounds, while Williams chalked up 12 points and 5 assists in the win that saw the Clippers pull through despite a paltry 5-of-26 shooting from three-point distance.

Patrick Beverly and Mo Harkless added 8 points apiece as Landry Shamet chipped in 7 points for the Clippers.

DeMar Derozan paced the Spurs, who suffered their first loss for a 3-1 record, with 29 points and 7 rebounds, while Derrick White was the only other San Antonio player in double figures with 20 points. – Rappler.com