MANILA, Philippines – Dressing up for Halloween in the NBA has transformed into a yearly tradition, and the brightest of stars never fail to put on their best costumes.

LeBron James

James takes Halloween seriously, and this year was no exception.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward hosted his Halloween party as the freaky Edward Scissorhands, the character made famous by Johnny Depp in the titular 1990 movie.

Steph Curry

Curry, meanwhile, made Halloween a fun family affair as he, his wife Ayesha, and 3 children dressed up as Toy Story characters.

The Golden State Warriors guard came in as Buzz Lightyear, Ayesha as Gabby Gabby, Riley as Jessie, Ryan Carson as Little Bo-Peep, and baby Canon as Sheriff Woody.

Damian Lillard

Just like Curry, Lillard had help from a family member for Halloween as he and his son Damian Jr dressed up as Batman and Robin.

If the Caped Crusader and the Portland Trail Blazers guard have something in common, it is that they both deliver in crucial moments.

Paul George

George still has not played in an official NBA game for the Los Angeles Clippers as he continues to recuperate from shoulder surgeries, so he had more time to prepare for a Halloween costume.

He did not disappoint as the two-way star gave his own version of the Night King, the sinister antagonist in the hit show Game of Thrones.

Bradley Beal

Comic book and film pundits have long criticized Jared Leto's rendition of The Joker in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, but that did not prevent Beal from sporting the look.

To complete the look, the Washington Wizards guard paired with longtime partner Kamiah Adams, who dressed up as Harley Quinn.

Dwight Howard

Howard has been known as one of the NBA's funny man, and he channeled that side by dressing up as Rasputia Latimore, the antagonist in the 2007 comedy film Norbit. – Rappler.com