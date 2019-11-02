LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James unleashed a triple-double and Danny Green hit a buzzer-beater to force overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers stunned the Dallas Mavericks, 119-110, in the NBA on Friday, November 1 (Saturday, November 2, Philippine time).

The 34-year-old James finished with a season-high 39 points on top of 12 rebounds and 16 assists to become the oldest player to record a 30-10-15 stat line.

"After the injury last year I wasn't myself," said James. "I heard it all. I heard it all from my year 17. Is this the last we seen of LeBron? He's not very good at defense."

James wasn't the only player to register a triple-double. Mavericks star Luka Doncic finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists to become the youngest player to post a 30-10-15 game.

At 20 years old, Doncic notched his 10th career triple-double – the most triple-doubles in history for a player under the age of 21.

James stepped up his game in the overtime session, drawing a foul on a layup for a three-point play that gave Los Angeles a 110-103 lead.

The 15-time All-Star said teams make the mistake of underestimating his defensive skills.

"You can't single me out on defense because I am in tune with that side as well. It is important for me," he said.

Anthony Davis delivered 31 points and 8 rebounds in the win. Lakers reserve Dwight Howard was involved in two controversial plays near the end of the game that could have resulted in calls against the Lakers at key moments but didn't.

Howard clashed heads with an unsuspecting Doncic with about a minute and a half left in regulation, sending Doncic to the floor in pain and blood oozing from a cut in the back of his head.

On Green's game-tying basket, Howard appeared to grab Seth Curry with both hands, preventing the Maverick defender from getting to Green in time to prevent the shot. There was no penalty on either play. – Rappler.com