SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Draymond Green has become the latest victim of the Golden State Warriors' injury jinx after suffering torn ligaments in his finger, coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Saturday, November 2 (Sunday, November 3, Philippine time).

Green damaged his left index finger during Friday's defeat to the San Antonio Spurs and will now miss "the next few games," Kerr said ahead of the Warriors game with the Charlotte Hornets.

Green had complained of being hampered by the injury after Friday's loss.

"I couldn't grip the ball the whole entire game, probably since the 2nd quarter," Green said.

In a separate development, D'Angelo Russell was ruled out of Saturday's game after complaining of an ankle sprain.

"He tweaked it last night and it got worse over night, he's in a lot of pain," Kerr said of Russell's injury.

Talking generally about the Warriors injury crisis, Kerr admitted: "There's definitely a kind of feeling of 'What the hell's going on?'"

"But you just have to deal with it and move forward," Kerr said. "It's a great opportunity for the young guys and they have to try and take advantage of it right now."

Asked by a reporter if the Warriors had an obvious back up point guard for the injured Curry and Russell, Kerr replied: "No. Are you available?"

Golden State, who reached their fifth straight NBA Finals last season, have been decimated by injuries and departures this year.

Kevin Durant departed for Brooklyn in the close season while Klay Thompson is expected to miss the entire season with a knee injury.

On Friday, the Warriors confirmed Stephen Curry had undergone surgery to repair his fractured left hand and would face at least 3 months on the sidelines.

The Warriors were 1–4 for the season prior to Saturday's game at the Chase Center. – Rappler.com