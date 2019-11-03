MANILA, Philippines – Furkan Korkmaz saved the day for the Philadelphia 76ers with the game-winner in their 129-128 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, November 2 (November 3, Philippine time).

Off a Ben Simmons assist, Korkmaz drained a corner triple with a fourth of a second left as the Sixers stayed unbeaten even without Joel Embiid, who was suspended by the NBA for his fight with Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Trail Blazers were primed to hand their foes their first loss of the season after Anfernee Simmons cashed in a three-pointer from a Damian Lillard dime, but Korkmaz came to the rescue for the 5-0 Sixers.

Korkmaz finished with 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks, Al Horford had 25 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Tobias Harris chipped in 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in the win.

Simmons had a near-triple-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals as Josh Richardson added 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds for the Sixers, who remained atop the Eastern Conference.

Lillard paced the Trail Blazers, who dropped to 10th place in the Western Conference behind a 3-3 card, with a game-high 33 points off 8 three-pointers to go with 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Rodney Hood pumped in 25 points, CJ McCollum delivered 16 points, Skal Labissiere put up 15 points, while Simmons added 13 points in the loss. – Rappler.com