MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Clippers got back on the track with a 105-94 win over the Utah Jazz in a duel of Western Conference contenders on Sunday, November 3 (Monday, November 4, Philippine time).

Kawhi Leonard delivered 30 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, while 5 of his teammates breached double figures as the Clippers hiked their record to 5-2 for solo No. 3 in the team standigs.

Montrezl Harrell had 19 points and 8 rebounds, while Lou Williams chipped in 17 points and 5 rebounds – both off the bench – in the victory.

Jamychal Green put up 12 points and 6 rebounds, Ivica Zubac churned out 11 points and 9 rebounds, as Landry Shamet added 10 points for the Clippers, who outscored the Jazz 40-25 in the final quarter to clinch the win.

The Jazz led 69-65 through 3 quarters before the Clippers found their groove to remain perfect at home in 4 games.

Donovan Mitchell scattered 36 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals, but his scoring outburst was not enough as the Jazz dropped to 4-3 and sank to 8th place.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points and Rudy Gobert chimed in 12 points and 14 rebounds in the losing effort. – Rappler.com