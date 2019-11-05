NEW YORK, USA – Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Monday, November 4 (Tuesday, November 5, Philippine time) for improperly making contact with a game official, the league announced.

The incident took place at the end of the 3rd quarter of Sunday's 131-111 victory by the Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland.

Porter will miss the Cavaliers' Tuesday home game against Boston.

The Cavaliers are off to a 2-4 start to the 2019-2020 campaign while the Mavericks are 4-2.

Porter, a 19-year-old guard, was the 30th and final pick of the first round in this year's NBA Draft by Milwaukee but was traded to Cleveland via Detroit.

Porter's father was fatally shot in July 2004 while trying to help someone being attacked. Kevin Jr, only 4 at the time, was raised by his mother.

After a stellar prep career, Porter played one college season at Southern California before making himself eligible for the NBA Draft. – Rappler.com