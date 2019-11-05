NEW YORK, USA – Phoenix's Devin Booker erupted for 40 points to lead the Suns over visiting Philadelphia, 114-109, on Monday, November 4 (Tuesday, November 5, Philippine time) delivering the first loss of the season to the NBA's last unbeaten team.

Spanish guard Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists for the Suns while Phoenix poured in 23 points off 20 Philadelphia turnovers.

Booker, who turned 23 last week, became the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to crack the 6,000 career points mark. The fifth-season guard was greeted by chants of "M-V-P" for Most Valuable Player as he walked off the court.

The Suns, who haven't made the playoffs since 2010, improved to 5-2 while the 76ers slid to 5-1. It took Phoenix 29 games last season to reach a fifth victory.

"You can play with anybody in the freaking league," Suns coach Monty Williams told his team after the game. "Great job guys."

Al Horford led the 76ers with 32 points while Tobias Harris added 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sixers played without Cameroon star big man Joel Embiid, who was serving the second game of a two-game ban after a brawl with Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, also suspended for two games. – Rappler.com