NEW YORK, USA – Houston's James Harden and Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving had big nights in wins.

One night after an embarrassing 29-point loss at Miami, the Houston Rockets bounced back to beat host Memphis, 107-100, behind NBA scoring leader Harden's 44 points on a 12-of-28 shooting and 10 rebounds in a game where Russell Westbrook was benched for a rest in NBA action on Monday, November 4 (Tuesday, November 5, Philippine time).

It was Harden's 80th career game with 40 or more points.

Irving scored 39 points on a 13-of-21 shooting and added 9 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets over visiting New Orleans, 135-125.

"This is my playground out here," Irving said. "I just love to be playing basketball and playing aggressive."

A 14-6 run to end the game lifted the Nets over the Pelicans, who were led by Brandon Ingram's career-high 40 points on 17-of-24 shooting.

Caris LeVert added 23 points, Joe Harris scored 19 and Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who improved to 3-4 ahead of a five-game road trip.

"It was very important," Irving said of the win. "Especially the way we've been playing. We've got to continue to get better. Just be patient, we'll get there."

Warriors score first win in new arena

Rookie forward Eric Paschall scored 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on his 23rd birthday to lead injury-hit Golden State over Portland, 127-118, for the Warriors' first win at their new $1 billion home arena in San Francisco.

"Great birthday gift," Paschall said. "We did a hell of a job with the group of guys we have. We didn't back down. This is special. We did a great job."

The Warriors are without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell – all major players in their fifth consecutive Western Conference title run last season.

Elsewhere, Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to power Milwaukee over host Minnesota, 134-106, after a 49-minute delay at the start to fix a faulty basket.

Khris Middleton added 26 points and Eric Bledsoe 22 for the Bucks (5-2) while Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota (4-2) for 25 points.

Bradley Beal also scored a team-high 22 points and Japan's Rui Hachimura contributed 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal as the Washington Wizards beat visiting Detroit, 115-99.

Troy Brown and Thomas Bryant each added 14 points for the Wizards while Luke Kennard led Detroit with 24 and Pistons center Andre Drummond grabbed 24 rebounds. – Rappler.com