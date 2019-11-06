LOS ANGELES, USA – Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, November 5, to repair his left labrum but will miss the next 4 months of the NBA season, the team announced.

Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said Collins will start rehabilitation and treatment and be re-evaluated around early March.

Collins, 21, dislocated his left shoulder at the 2:01 mark of the 3rd quarter in Portland's 121-119 victory at Dallas on October 27.

Collins averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the first 3 games of the campaign for the Trail Blazers.

The 7-footer, selected 10th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by Sacramento but then traded to Portland, has averaged 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over 146 career NBA games.

The Trail Blazers are off to a 3-4 start to the 2019-20 campaign, having lost their second game in a row on Monday night at Golden State. – Rappler.com