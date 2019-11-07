LOS ANGELES, USA – Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points as the Utah Jazz slipped past Philadelphia, 106-104, Wednesday, November 6 (Thursday, November 7, Philippine time) on an evening when 76ers guard Ben Simmons suffered a shoulder injury.

Mitchell also had 8 assists while Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 20 points and 6 rebounds and Joe Ingles came off the bench to score a season-high 16 points for the Jazz, who ended a two-game losing skid.

"I was just trying to find ways to get my teammates involved and make it easier on myself," Mitchell said. "We had more urgency. We lost two games because of offensive rebounds so we practiced hard and it showed tonight."

Mike Conley scored 15 points while Rudy Gobert delivered 14 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

Simmons had just 2 points in 10 minutes before leaving with 5:20 left in the 2nd quarter with a right shoulder injury. Simmons reportedly has a sprained AC joint and will be examined by team doctors on Thursday.

The game marked the return of Sixers star Joel Embiid, who served a two-game ban for an aggressive wrestling match with Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns on October 30.

Embiid finished with 27 points and 16 rebounds but was just 5-of-16 from the field as Philadelphia lost its second straight game. Josh Richardson scored 24 points, Tobias Harris added 16 and Raul Neto had 11 for the 76ers. – Rappler.com