LOS ANGELES, USA – Boston guard Kemba Walker scored 14 points in an emotional return to Charlotte Thursday, November 7 (Friday, November 8, Philippine time) as the Celtics notched their sixth straight NBA victory, 108-87 over the Hornets.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Walker, who was clearly moved by a video tribute from the home team, connected on just 4 of 12 shots from the field – missing his first 6 shots before he scored his first field goal early in the 3rd quarter.

Despite his struggles, Walker called it an "amazing night" in Charlotte, where the three-time All-Star played 8 seasons and became the Hornets' all-time leading scorer.

Walker signed with the Celtics in the off-season after the Hornets, owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan, opted not to give him a five-year, $221 million supermax contract.

"I was trying to hold it in," Walker said of his reaction to the tribute video – and a standing ovation from Hornets fans. "I told myself I wasn't going to cry but I couldn't hold it in.

"I knew there was going to be a video but I didn't know what to expect."

The Celtics ended the Hornets' three-game winning streak as they won their sixth in a row.

They'll try to extend their own six-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-112 on Thursday behind 39 points from LaMarcus Aldridge, who connected on 19 of his 23 shots from the floor. – Rappler.com