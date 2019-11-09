NEW YORK, USA – The NBA fined Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart $15,000 on Friday, November 8, for publicly criticizing the officiating in Boston's 108-87 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte.

Even after the win Smart was disgruntled, saying he didn't understand the calls the referees were making.

"Really, just, I wish they would call the game the right way," Smart said after scoring 6 points off the bench for the Celtics with two rebounds and 5 assists. "A lot of calls that they called, I didn't understand where the fouls were. And it just seems like whenever I get the ball and I'm on offense, I can't get a call."

Smart knew he was likely to be fined even as he made the comments.

"You've got to protect yourself," he said. "So if that means I've got to lose a little bit of money, then I've got to lose a bit." – Rappler.com