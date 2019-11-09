MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto announced that he committed to The Skill Factory (TSF), an Atlanta-based international basketball team with a program that focuses on player development.

"Hey what’s up, guys! I’m here to announce that this upcoming season, I’ll be joining The Skill Factory international team," said Kai Sotto in his Youtube video.

The 7-foot-2 wunderkind is set to compete in various US basketball club tournaments like the Georgia Elite 8 and NBA Academy Games, as well as international tourneys such as the GLOBALJAM Gran Canaria in Spain.

TSF is a Jr NBA affiliated program that focuses on grassroots development and also offers professional training and coaching services that have been availed by NBA stars James Harden and John Wall.

Sotto led the Ateneo Blue Eaglets to a UAAP juniors championship in 2018, but NU Bullpups denied them of a title repeat with a sweep of the blue and white in the 2019 finals.

Last April, the 17-year-old then made his move to Atlanta for US training and returned to represent the Philippines in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup championship in June.

Sotto was also named to the Gilas Pilipinas 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers training pool by former head coach Yeng Guiao. – Rappler.com