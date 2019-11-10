LOS ANGELES, USA – For the second time in two weeks the Oklahoma City Thunder proved too much for Golden State, thwarting the Warriors' comeback bid to triumph, 114-108, in the NBA on Saturday, November 9 (Sunday, November 10, Philippine time).

The injury-hit Warriors, thrashed 120-92 by the Thunder on October 27, trailed by as many as 23 in the 2nd quarter but had pulled level through 3 quarters and inched ahead by two points in the opening minutes of the 4th.

But the Thunder responded with a nine-point run that started with Chris Paul's driving layup and ended with his pull-up jumper.

Paul scored 8 points in the last 1:16 as the Thunder sealed their fourth win in 9 games.

"It's winning time," Paul said of his late burst. "You try to be aggressive and fortunately my teammates got me loose."

Danilo Galinari led the Thunder with 21 points. Paul and Dennis Schroder scored 16 apiece, center Brad Stevens added 13 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12 as Oklahoma City withstood a 32-point performance from D'Angelo Russell – who had scored 52 in the Warriors' overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Harden unleashes 42

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets thumped the Bulls in Chicago, 117-94. James Harden scored 42 points with 10 rebounds and 9 assists and Russell Westbrook added 26 points for Houston, who won their third straight game.

In Charlotte, Brandon Ingram scored 25 points to lead 6 New Orleans players in double figures as the Pelicans notched their first road win of the season, 115-110, over the Hornets.

Ingram pulled down 9 rebounds and New Orleans overcame 26 turnovers to notch just their second win overall in a season in which they've had to make do without overall top draft pick Zion Williamson – who had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee shortly before the campaign began.

Ingram scored 10 of his 25 in the 4th quarter to help the Pelicans pull away in a game that was knotted at 95-95 with 5 minutes remaining.

"We kept fighting tonight," said JJ Redick, wo made five three-pointers on the way to 22 points for the Pelicans. "We just stuck together." – Rappler.com