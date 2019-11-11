LOS ANGELES, USA – Nikola Jokic nailed his second straight game-winning basket just before the final buzzer as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, in overtime.

Jokic drained a 15-foot fadeaway jump shot with 3 seconds left in the extra period for the Nuggets, who won their fourth straight game on Sunday, November 10 (Monday, November 11, Philippine time).

NIKOLA DOES IT AGAIN!!!



Joker gives us the lead with 2.4 seconds left!!!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/o9BhIFeJA2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 10, 2019

On Friday, Serbia's Jokic hit a 20-footer with 1.2 seconds left to lift the Nuggets to a 100-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jokic finished with 20 points, Paul Millsap had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored 6 of his 13 points in overtime. Barton also had 12 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 16 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins also scored 25, and Josh Okogie had 17 points for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves were missing two of their top guards in Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier. Teague was out with an illness and Shabazz has a hamstring problem.

Nuggets guard Malik Beasley was also suffering from an illness, which caused him to miss the second half on Sunday.

The Nuggets went just over 8 minutes without a point before Barton hit a three-pointer with 3:40 left in overtime.

Barton drained another to put Denver ahead 98-94, but Minnesota came back to level it with 26 seconds left.

That set the stage for Jokic to hit his fadeaway jumper over Towns to cap the scoring. – Rappler.com