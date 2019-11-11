MANILA, Philippines – The Toronto Raptors sent the Los Angeles Lakers crashing back to earth after eking out a 113-104 win at the Staples Center on Sunday, November 10 (Monday, November 11, Philippine time).

Pascal Siakam delivered 24 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, while 5 others finished in double figures as the Raptors snapped the Lakers' seven-game winning streak and unbeaten run at their homecourt.

The defending champions Raptors pulled off the victory even without injured stars Kyle Lowry (thumb) and Serge Ibaka (ankle).

Fred VanVleet filled the void left by Lowry by chalking up 23 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds, while little-known Chris Boucher came through in the absence of Ibaka with 15 points, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

Norman Powell added 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks, Terence Davis and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Raptors, who outscored the Lakers 61-44 in the second half.

The Lakers were within striking distance with two minutes left after LeBron James cut their deficit to 100-104 behind a pair of free throws, but Siakam scored 5 points in a 7-0 run that secured Raptors the win.

In that run, Siakam scored back-to-back layups off two VanVleet dimes before OG Anunoby gave the Raptors 111-100 lead with 47 ticks left with his foul shots.

The Raptors won their third straight game for a 7-2 record, good for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

James recorded his fourth triple-double of the season with 13 points, 15 assists, and 13 rebounds, but that was not enough for the Lakers to keep their win streak alive as they dropped to 7-2.

Still, the Lakers remained on top of the Western Conference tied with the Denver Nuggets, who banked on a Nikola Jokic game-winner earlier to dispatch the Minnesota Timberwolves for their fourth straight win.

Anthony Davis paced the Lakers with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 2 steals. – Rappler.com