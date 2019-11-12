NEW YORK, USA – Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton will miss the next 3 to 4 weeks of the NBA season with a left thigh bruise, news reports said Monday, November 11.

The 28-year-old US playmaker suffered the injury in Sunday's 121-119 Milwaukee victory over Oklahoma City but there is no severe damage involved his leg injury, according to reports from ESPN, The Athletic website and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel newspaper.

Middleton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 10 games for the Bucks, who are off to a 7-3 start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Middleton scored 10 points against Oklahoma City before being kneed in the leg by the Thunder's Terrance Ferguson in the 3rd quarter and removed from the game.

He would miss 10 to 13 games under the expected recovery timetable, returning in time for a December 9 home game against Orlando.

Middleton played his 2012-13 rookie season with Detroit before joining the Bucks. He has career NBA averages of 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. His 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game last season were career highs. – Rappler.com