MANILA, Philippines – Filipino hoop fans can watch NBA games on free-to-air television anew as the premier basketball league and CNN Philippines struck a deal.

Beginning Saturday, November 16, CNN Philippines will televise select games and feature highlights across its various news programs, including Sports Desk and News Night.

"Weekends just got better with the return of live NBA games on national television through CNN Philippines," said NBA Philippines managing director Carlo Singson.

"Filipino fans now have a choice of watching our games across a variety of platforms including television, computers, and mobile devices via social media and NBA League Pass."

Below is the schedule of NBA games broadcast on CNN Philippines in November. The broadcast schedule for December will be made available at a later date.

DATE PHT MATCHUP Saturday, Nov. 16 11:30 a.m. Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors Sunday, Nov. 17 8:00 a.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers Saturday, Nov. 23 11:30 a.m. Houston Rockets @ L.A. Clippers Sunday, Nov. 24 10:00 a.m. New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz Saturday, Nov. 30 10:00 a.m. Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

CNN Philippines is available on free-to-air television on Channel 5 for Zamboanga, Channel 8 for Bacolod, Channel 9 for Manila, Cebu, and Davao, and Channel 12 for Baguio.

Meanwhile, cable subscribers can check with their local providers for more information on channel listing.

NBA Philippines' will continue livestreaming select games on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. – Rappler.com