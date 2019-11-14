LOS ANGELES, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 120-94 blowout win over the injury-decimated Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Wednesday, November 13 (Thursday, November 14, Philippine time).

The Warriors, who reached 5 consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-2019, have endured a nightmare start to the season with a long-term injury to Stephen Curry depleting a squad already attempting to adjust from the loss of Klay Thompson (knee) and departure of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers were in no mood to show the Warriors any mercy at the Staples Center, LeBron James scoring 23 points and Kyle Kuzma 22 in a comfortable win.

“We played some good basketball throughout 48 minutes and got a good win,” said James.

"We just paid attention to details in our game plan. I think offensively, once again, having over 30 assists, it’s huge for our ball club. Everyone felt involved on the offensive end.”

Lakers big man Javale McGee also unloaded a double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds against his former team.

The Lakers, who have not have reached the playoffs since 2013, lead the Western Conference with a 9-2 record.

D'Angelo Russell had 21 points and 8 assists to pace the Warriors, who dropped to a 2-10 slate.

