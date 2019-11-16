MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics stretched their winning streak to 10 games with a 105-100 escape against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, November 15 (Saturday, November 16, Philippine time).

Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown all breached the 20-point mark for the Celtics, who boast of a league-best 10-1 record as they added to the miseries of former NBA titleholders Warriors.

Tatum finished with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Kemba Walker delivered 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, including the insurance free throws with 2.7 ticks left that kept the Warriors at bay.

A Glenn Robinson III bucket put the Warriors within 3 points, 100-103, but Walker sank his foul shots as the Celtics extended their hot streak, an impressive run after losing their season-opener by 14 points.

Brown had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Marcus Smart made his presence felt in the win with 15 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Alec Burks topscored for the Warriors, who failed to get over the hump with their sixth straight loss, with 20 points as Eric Paschall put up 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Still without injured superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors dropped to a league-worst 2-11 record, winning only 1 of their last 10 games.

Draymond Green had 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals in the stinging defeat. – Rappler.com